WATCH: Trailer For Creed 2 Is Here And It Packs A Punch

The sequel to the 2015 hit is here and already looks like a knockout. This Fall Adonis and Rocky will be taking on an old rival, Ivan Drago and his son. Of course, Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone are returning. Dolph Lundgren is reprising his iconic role, and joining the cast is heavyweight boxer Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu who is playing his son and will take on the defending champ.

Sylvester Stallone co-wrote the screenplay with Cheo Hodari Coker, the synopsis for the film reads:

"Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history."

Things don’t seem too bright for our heroes. Creed 2 hits theaters this year on November 21st. Check out the trailer below.

Video of CREED II | Official Trailer | MGM

Via: Movie Web