WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Gushes Over Chris Martin

Kelly Clarkson's 4-year-old daughter River Rose is obsessed with Coldplay's song "Yellow." Kelly shared this adorable video of River singing the song and gushing over Chris Martin. She even said she wants to kiss him!

So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined ---- #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello pic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 8, 2018

Maybe Kelly can invite Chris on her new talk show. It was announced early this week that she is filming a pilot for her own syndicated daytime talk show.

While we wait, check out the latest video from Kelly for "Heat".

Related: Kelly Clarkson Has A New Daytime Talk Show In Works