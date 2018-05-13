[WATCH] Dragon Float Bursts Into Flames During Disney's Magic Kingdom Parade

What started as a magical Disney parade quickly turned into the stuff of nightmares when a large dragon float caught fire on Friday. The dragon, part of the Festival of Fantasy parade, is from the popular Disney film 'Maleficent.'

Video of Fantasy Parade Dragon Catches Fire at Theme Park || ViralHog

The float was designed to have a controlled flame shoot from the mouth of the dragon. As you can see, that didn't quite go according to plan...

Luckily, the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.

Via WDTN