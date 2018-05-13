Disney,Float,Parade,Fire,Maleficent,Festival of Fantasy,Magic Kingdon,Video,100.3 Jack FM

Dreamstime

[WATCH] Dragon Float Bursts Into Flames During Disney's Magic Kingdom Parade

May 13, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News
Shows

What started as a magical Disney parade quickly turned into the stuff of nightmares when a large dragon float caught fire on Friday. The dragon, part of the Festival of Fantasy parade, is from the popular Disney film 'Maleficent.'

The float was designed to have a controlled flame shoot from the mouth of the dragon. As you can see, that didn't quite go according to plan...

Luckily, the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.

Via WDTN

Tags: 
Disney
Float
parade
Fire
Maleficent
Festival of Fantasy
Magic Kingdon
Video
100.3 Jack FM