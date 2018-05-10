Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Concert, Arms Crossed

Watch: Dave Grohl Trips On Stage, Nearly Breaks Leg (Again)

May 10, 2018

A few years ago at a festival in Sweden, Dave Grohl broke his leg right in the middle of Foo Fighters' set.

He still finished out the rest of the band's tour however, playing atop a Game of Thrones inspired guitar throne built especially for him. 

Well, history always has the tendency to repeat itself.  While Foo Fighters were headlining a show last Monday in Florida, Grohl was being a rockstar and hamming it up with the crowd when he attempted to step over a speaker.  That proved to be more difficult than anyone thought.  He didn't quite nail the step, trips and falls onto the stage.  Luckily, Grohl (slowly) stood up and addressed the crowd a few moments alter saying "I almost broke my f***ing leg over there."

The band continued their set, and thankfully everybody made it through the show without seriously injuring themselves.

