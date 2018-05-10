Watch: Dave Grohl Trips On Stage, Nearly Breaks Leg (Again)
A few years ago at a festival in Sweden, Dave Grohl broke his leg right in the middle of Foo Fighters' set.
He still finished out the rest of the band's tour however, playing atop a Game of Thrones inspired guitar throne built especially for him.
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl sits on GoT-inspired chair at US gig.http://t.co/c38SApzDcr pic.twitter.com/fYVA2Zs9vf— BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) July 6, 2015
Well, history always has the tendency to repeat itself. While Foo Fighters were headlining a show last Monday in Florida, Grohl was being a rockstar and hamming it up with the crowd when he attempted to step over a speaker. That proved to be more difficult than anyone thought. He didn't quite nail the step, trips and falls onto the stage. Luckily, Grohl (slowly) stood up and addressed the crowd a few moments alter saying "I almost broke my f***ing leg over there."
Dude ------ . . . . Thanks to Joseph Delsignore for the footage . . . . . . . . . . . . #davegrohl #taylorhawkins #natemendel #patsmear #ramijaffee #chrisshiflett #foofighters #foos #foo #ff #davidgrohl #rockstar #frontman #clumsy #brokenlegtour #concreteandgoldtour #rockville #florida #pleasebecareful #terrifying
A post shared by Dave Grohl Fan Page (@discogrohl) on
The band continued their set, and thankfully everybody made it through the show without seriously injuring themselves.
Via Billboard