‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Was Told That He’s Too Old To Be Batman

‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia is currently out promoting his new movie ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’.

While sitting down for an interview with Variety, Ventimiglia revealed an interesting piece of information. When was asked if he’d be interested in being a part of a superhero franchise he said that he did have a conversation with the studio about playing Batman.

‘Do I see myself in a cape and cowl? Warner Brothers didn’t. They said, ‘Ventimiglia, you’re too old.' It’s okay. It doesn’t matter. By the way, I’m kind of busy.”

Milo said that this conversation took place just a few months ago around the same time Warner Bros. announced that Robert Pattinson would be the next Batman. Ventimiglia is currently 42-years-old, while Robert Pattinson is 33-years-old. Looks like those 9 years made a big difference to the studio.

Who knows, he might have done better as Batman than Ben Affleck.