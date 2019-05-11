Waco Airport Seeing More Frequent Flights Thanks To Popularity Of Chip And Joanna Gaines
The Airport’s Director Attributes The Boom In Tourism To The ‘Fixer Upper’ Craze
The Waco airport has been pretty busy lately, and it’s all thanks to none other than Chip and Joanna Gaines. The ‘Fixer Upper’ stars, and Waco residents, may be temporarily off the airwaves, but their popularity is at an all-time high, leading to more frequent flights and travelers making their way through Waco Regional Airport.
Waco Regional Airport reported in April a 27 percent increase in enplanements year-over-year with a total of 5,873 planes. According to Joel Martinez, the airport’s director, the increase in tourism is thanks in large part to the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines, and their business, Magnolia Market at the Silos.
What a night! Thank you to everyone who came out tonight and sat with me and @samanthaponder at the Silos. I felt the love and support and I hope you and your kiddos enjoy the new book! ❤️#WeAreTheGardeners #SpringAtTheSilos @magnolia
“We do get a lot of Magnolia-related and Baylor University-related traffic. We do our best to inquire ‘What brings you to Waco?’” said Martinez. American Airlines has even added two flights to the schedule for Waco, due to the city’s growing popularity.
After walking through the vendor fair last night, I started thinking about all of the courage and creativity that's lining the streets for #silobration this weekend. I don't know all of your stories but what I do know is that when you started your businesses, you stepped out of your comfort zone and left "safe" to do something you love and are passionate about. That's a big risk and a hard leap to take. But you did it and now the world is a more beautiful place because of it. Thank you for sharing your gifts and talents with us! Check out all the vendors in the link in my profile! @magnolia
In 2018 alone, Waco saw 2.7 million tourists come through the city, with 1.6 million visiting the Magnolia Market. Clearly Chip and Joanna Gaines are quickly becoming Texas royalty. For those fans that can’t make the trip to Waco, the ‘Fixer Upper’ couple will be back on television soon enough.
Via Fox News