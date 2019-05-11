Waco Airport Seeing More Frequent Flights Thanks To Popularity Of Chip And Joanna Gaines

The Waco airport has been pretty busy lately, and it’s all thanks to none other than Chip and Joanna Gaines. The ‘Fixer Upper’ stars, and Waco residents, may be temporarily off the airwaves, but their popularity is at an all-time high, leading to more frequent flights and travelers making their way through Waco Regional Airport.

Waco Regional Airport reported in April a 27 percent increase in enplanements year-over-year with a total of 5,873 planes. According to Joel Martinez, the airport’s director, the increase in tourism is thanks in large part to the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines, and their business, Magnolia Market at the Silos.

“We do get a lot of Magnolia-related and Baylor University-related traffic. We do our best to inquire ‘What brings you to Waco?’” said Martinez. American Airlines has even added two flights to the schedule for Waco, due to the city’s growing popularity.

In 2018 alone, Waco saw 2.7 million tourists come through the city, with 1.6 million visiting the Magnolia Market. Clearly Chip and Joanna Gaines are quickly becoming Texas royalty. For those fans that can’t make the trip to Waco, the ‘Fixer Upper’ couple will be back on television soon enough.

Via Fox News