Big Tex

Photo by Joyce Marshall/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA

Bill Bragg, Voice Of ‘Big Tex’ Passes Away At Age 72

June 30, 2019
The team from the State Fair of Texas wrote a statement on Saturday saying that Bill Bragg the former voice of ‘Big Tex’ had passed away. 

“He was larger than life and will be missed. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Bragg became the voice of Big Tex in 2002 when Sonny Ray Stolz, winner of the Big Tex voice audition contest stepped down. Bragg was the runner up and took over as the voice of the state fair mascot. Braggs time as the voice of Big Tex came to an end in 2013 when his contract was not renewed. 

The cause of death was not released, Bill Bragg was 72-years-old. 

Via: WFAA

Tags: 
Big Tex
voice
RIP
Bill Bragg
State Fair of Texas

