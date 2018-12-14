Vitaminwater Will Give You $100,000 To Not Use A Smart Phone For A Whole Year

When was the last time you looked at your smartphone? You’re probably holding it right now. Vitaminwater wants to see how long you can go without using a single smartphone.

The company is willing to pay someone $100,000 to not use a smartphone for a full year. Easier said than done right?

If you think you can go a year without using a smartphone, enter the contest by posting on Twitter or Instagram letting Vitaminwater know what you'd do if you couldn't swipe or scroll for a year. Be sure to use hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest when posting.

You’ll have till January 8th to enter, and the contestant will be picked around January 22nd.

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

If you think you still need a cell phone to communicate with friends and family, you’re in luck. According to the rules you will be given a 1996-era cell phone for the next year. You’ll be the only one in the room with a giant clunky phone.

The rules also state that you can’t use a tablet either, or even a smart device that belongs to someone else. Laptops and desktop computers are okay to use, along with the Amazon Echo and Google Home device.

If you’re thinking how are they going to know if I use a smartphone or not? The rules state that before Vitaminwater forks over the cash they will be verifying your honesty by submitting you to a lie detector test.

Still think you got what it takes? Can you go a year without using a smartphone?

Via: CNBC