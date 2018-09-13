Texas Woman Fired From Parks Department After Video Of Her Goes Viral

The newest video to go viral this week is of a woman that works for a local park in Georgetown, Texas, was filmed standing in front of a car during an altercation and yelling that she was being run over while on the phone with 911.

As you can clearly see, that was NOT happening at all.

The incident occured Aug. 25, 2018 around 9 p.m. at Cedar Breaks Park, but the driver didn't upload video to Facebook until this week. Since uploading it, the video has had over 1 million views and over 20K shares.

Oh and after the video went viral, she was quickly removed from her position at the park.

