Watch: Viral Video Of Woman's Security Camera Shows Dobby-Like Creature From 'Harry Potter'

June 10, 2019
Angela Chase
This weekend, a woman's security cam footage has gone viral due to the fact that it shows an ''elf-like'' creature that resembles Dobby the elf from ''Harry Potter".  

The video has gained 28 million views so far, and is pretty bizarre plus a little creepy.  

After seeing the footage on Facebook, Twitter user @jadynbee_ uploaded it and caused the video to spread like wildfire.  

The video was originally uploaded by a woman named Vivian Gomez after waking up to see the security footage.  

"First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras??" she asked.

However since going viral, there have been plenty of people to point out that this is likely a puppet or very good photoshopping due to the nature of the shadows.  

