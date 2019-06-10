Watch: Viral Video Of Woman's Security Camera Shows Dobby-Like Creature From 'Harry Potter'

This weekend, a woman's security cam footage has gone viral due to the fact that it shows an ''elf-like'' creature that resembles Dobby the elf from ''Harry Potter".

The video has gained 28 million views so far, and is pretty bizarre plus a little creepy.

After seeing the footage on Facebook, Twitter user @jadynbee_ uploaded it and caused the video to spread like wildfire.

a lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y’all think this is ? pic.twitter.com/L98wckn6bO — jey bee . -- (@jadynbee_) June 7, 2019

The video was originally uploaded by a woman named Vivian Gomez after waking up to see the security footage.

"First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras??" she asked.

However since going viral, there have been plenty of people to point out that this is likely a puppet or very good photoshopping due to the nature of the shadows.

-story via foxnews.com