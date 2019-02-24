Watch: Dog Reacts To The Death Of Mufasa

The video in this post has been going viral this weekend and for all the right reasons. Honestly it's probably one of the cutest videos we've seen in a while.

While watching "The Lion King'' this pooch had the correct reaction to the death of Mufasa, and now our hearts are melting.

Watch the video below and try not to tear up yourself!

Don't tell me Dogs don't feel... Watch this dog's reaction to Mufasa’s death in the Lion King. pic.twitter.com/MdMoQLNGkv — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) February 24, 2019

We warned you! Gets us everytime.

-story via barstoolsports.com