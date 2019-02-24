dog

ID 35091247 © Brett Critchley | Dreamstime.com

Watch: Dog Reacts To The Death Of Mufasa

February 24, 2019
The video in this post has been going viral this weekend and for all the right reasons.  Honestly it's probably one of the cutest videos we've seen in a while.

While watching "The Lion King'' this pooch had the correct reaction to the death of Mufasa, and now our hearts are melting.  

Watch the video below and try not to tear up yourself! 

We warned you!  Gets us everytime.

-story via barstoolsports.com

