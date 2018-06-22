Vinnie Paul Of Pantera Passes At Age 54

Drummer and co-founder of popular metal band Pantera, Vinnie Paul has passed away at the age of 54.

A representative for Paul confirmed his death to Billboard and added that there are no further details as of this moment.

Vinnie and his brother, Dimebag Darrell Paul, created Pantera in 1981.

A Texas native, Paul always gave credit to his roots here for their music. “The Texas thing is part of it, growing up on a healthy dose of ZZ Top and Stevie Ray Vaughan, but I also was a metal-head from day one. Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Kiss, Van Halen, all my favorite bands had really great grooves to their music,” he said in an interview a few years back.

