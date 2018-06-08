Vietnam Vet's Lucky Bottle Of Scotch Laid To Rest With Him

Now we're sure most of us have had a lucky rabbit's foot at some point or another in our lives, but a lucky bottle of scotch?

Well that's exactly what John Wayne Chapman II recieved on his flight to war in 1968. “He met a flight attendant who he ordered a scotch from, and she asked him where he was headed,” says Amy Chapman, Lt. Colonel Chapman’s daughter. “When he shared with her that he was headed to Vietnam, she handed him a bottle of scotch, and she said, ‘This one’s for luck.’ ”

Turns out that bottle he was handed for luck was a lot stronger than any rabbit's foot! Apparently, Chapman always kept that bottle nearby. “There was a rocket attack where he was staying,” said his daughter. “When he came up after the attack was over, everything in his hooch had been destroyed, but the bottle of scotch was still sitting, unbroken, on top of his footlocker.” Amy said that bottle sat on her father's dresser all through her childhood.

“He did really believe that that bottle was lucky and was the reason he was still with us.”

Last week Lt. Colonel Chapman passed at age 79 and everyone in the family knew exactly what to do with that bottle. With the scotch in his pocket, still unopened, the Lt. Colonel was buried with full military honors. “Part of me feels like if he was okay in war, then he’s going to be okay where he’s gone on to, and he knows that we’re okay. ”

“The smallest act of kindness can not only change the life of one person, but it has impacted my family for our whole lives,” Chapman says,

-source via ktvt.com