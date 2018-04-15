[VIDEO] Starbucks Apologizes After Alleged Racial Profiling

Starbucks is in some hot water after a video surfaced on Tuesday of police arresting two men for no apparent reason.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when two African American men entered a Philadelphia Starbucks. The men were seen sitting inside the shop, and had not purchased anything. An employee denied one of the men access to their restroom, claiming it was reserved for paying customers only.

Moments later several police arrived, reportedly called by one of the employees. The two men were inexplicably arrested, even though a friend of the men argued with authorities about the nature of the arrest.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

A video of the incident has since gone viral, prompting outrage. Starbucks released a statement on Twitter on Saturday, saying:

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

Several people claim that the men were simply waiting for their friend before ordering drinks, an incredibly common practice...

CEO Kevin Johnson also spoke about the incident saying:

"We have immediately begun a thorough investigation of our practices. In addition to our own review, we will work with outside experts and community leaders to understand and adopt best practices. The video shot by customers is very hard to watch and the actions in it are not representative of our Starbucks Mission and Values. Creating an environment that is both safe and welcoming for everyone is paramount for every store. Regretfully, our practices and training led to a bad outcome—the basis for the call to the Philadelphia police department was wrong. Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested and this should never have escalated as it did."

Via Mashable