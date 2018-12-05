Keller Resident Recorded Footage Of What They Believe Is A UFO

It’s hard to say we’re alone in the universe when it’s so big and we’ve barely seen any of it.

A video from a Keller resident was recently taken and shows what might be a UFO. The video was sent to a blog called Texas UFO Sightings. The witness told Jane Kyle who works with the website, that the video was shot on November 19th around sunset.

The Keller resident told Kyle that she first thought the object in the sky was a cloud but noticed that it had reflective qualities. After she took the video, she mentioned that the object just hovered in place for about 20 minutes.

Kyle described that the object in the video as cigar-shaped and either emits or reflects bright light.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Keller Police Department and the National Weather Service have both said they did not receive any reports of an unusual object on the 19th.

What do you think was hovering over Keller? Check out the video below, and tell us what you think.