Video Goes Viral Of A Donkey Belting Like An Opera Singer

October 23, 2018
This might be one of the strangest things you’ll see and hear all day. 

A video has gone viral of a donkey named Harriet who can’t Hee Haw as a donkey should. Instead, she belts out a strange haw that sounds like she belongs at the opera.  

The noise Harriet makes is so weird, it almost sounds unreal. Someone who knows Harriet was passing by and posted the video on Facebook. In their caption, they say that she never could make the Hee Haw sound like all the other donkeys. 

If the opera ever needed a donkey to perform they have the perfect one. Check out the video below.

