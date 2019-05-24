This Drummer Is Basically Led Zeppelin's John Bonham In A Little Girl's Body
May 24, 2019
If this little girl isn't channeling the spirit of John Bonham, then she's just insanely talented.
A video of a little girl drumming to Led Zeppelin's ''Good Times, Bad Times'' was uploaded to Twitter recently and has been making the rounds on the internet pretty quickly.
And for good reason at that.
Check out the video below!
This is unbelievable!!! pic.twitter.com/Fx9wzbvc79— whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) May 24, 2019
