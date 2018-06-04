Video: Jeremy Renner And 'Tag' Co-stars Crash Wedding In Miami

As part of their promotional tour around the country, Jeremy Renner and his co-ctars from the upcoming film ''Tag" have been playing a game of tag of their own.

While playing that game of tag on tour, the group accidentally crashed a wedding reception at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

The video shows the events from two different angles and the second angle shows Renner walking into the banquet room not realizing what it was being used for.

Check out the clip!

Video of Cast of &#039;TAG&#039; Crashes Miami Wedding

-source via toofab.com