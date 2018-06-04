Tag

Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Video: Jeremy Renner And 'Tag' Co-stars Crash Wedding In Miami

June 4, 2018

As part of their promotional tour around the country, Jeremy Renner and his co-ctars from the upcoming film ''Tag" have been playing a game of tag of their own. 

While playing that game of tag on tour, the group accidentally crashed a wedding reception at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. 

The video shows the events from two different angles and the second angle shows Renner walking into the banquet room not realizing what it was being used for.

Check out the clip! 

-source via toofab.com

Tags: 
Tag
movie
films
promotional tour
Miami
Jeremy Renner
Wedding
crashed
2018
June
Jack FM