Chick-Fil-A

Andrew Renneisen / Stringer

[Video] Chick-Fil-A Cow Mascot Takes Off Flying During Storm

The Inflatable Flying Cow Is Reminiscent Of The Famous Scene From 1996’s ‘Twister’ Movie

June 9, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
Random & Odd News

The Chick-Fil-A mascot is apparently a big fan of the movie ‘Twister’ from the 90’s. An inflatable Chick-Fil-A cow recently got sent flying through the air thanks to storm winds. Many on social media have pointed out the video captured is reminiscent of the famous scene from ‘Twister’ where a cow flies through the sky due to a tornado.

A strong storm blew through Montgomery, Alabama over the weekend, with strong winds causing damages to power lines and trees. It also took the Chick-Fil-A inflatable mascot for a ride, as strong winds sent the inflatable cow flying through the air. According to the woman who captured the footage, the cow hit a few cars, but didn’t seem to cause any damage.

Many have pointed out that the footage is quite similar to the famous scene from ‘Twister’, including Savannah Wallace, who posted the video with the caption, “flying cows do exist!” Luckily the flying cow didn’t do much damage, though Chick-Fil-A has been known to handle store damage with humor in the past.

Whether it’s a storm or a reckless driver, Chick-Fil-A continues to provide chicken for their customers. Even a flying inflatable cow won’t prevent them from convincing people to “eat mor chikin.”

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Chick-Fil-A
Mascot
Cow
'Twister'
funny
Storm

