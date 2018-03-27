Video: Flat Earther Tries To Launch Himself Into Space On A Homemade Rocket

Mike Hughes, a 61-year-old limo driver, made headlines a while back when he promised to launch himself into space on a homemade steam powered rocket. Hughes planned on launching back in November but claims the Bureau of Land Management barred him from any tests on federal land, though a bureau rep claims to have never contacted Hughes. Fast forward to February when Hughes attempted his first launch but was met with mechanical issues.

Video of FLAT EARTH ROCKET LAUNCH SUCCESS - Mad Mike Hughes - March 24th, 2018

On Saturday, Hughes hopped into a homemade, steam powered rocket painted with the words "Flat Earth" and launched himself 1,875 feet above the Mojave Desert, reaching speeds of up to 350 mph. Hughes may not have quite made it to space, but he does plan to keep trying...

Hughes wants to launch himself at least 52 miles above the surface of the Earth by year's end.

The landing wasn't very smooth though. Hughes suffered some injuries but appears to have no intention of stopping any time soon. Hughes told the AP on Saturday, “Am I glad I did it? Yeah. I guess. I’ll feel it in the morning. I won’t be able to get out of bed. At least I can go home and have dinner and see my cats tonight.”

Once he does finally prove the Earth is flat, Hughes intends to run for Governor.

Via Washington Post