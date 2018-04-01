100.3 Jack FM,Easter Bunny,Scarry,Video,Elementary School,Kids,Terrified,Funny,Costume,Surprise

Dreamstime

VIDEO: Easter Bunny Accidentally Terrifies Elementary School Students

April 1, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Humor
Shows

We've seen a lot of creep Easter bunnies this year, but this video proves that the holiday mascot doesn't need to look scary to actually freak people out.

In the video you see a normal looking Easter Bunny surprise a class of elementary school students. You'd expect to see happy cheers and smiles as the bunny walks in, but not this time. This poor bunny was met with terrified screams and tears...

Waking up and realizing it’s not Christmas and you still have to go to mass. Happy Easter.

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Its a hilarious reaction, but lets hope these kids don't need therapy after this.

Via Barstool Sports

Tags: 
100.3 Jack FM
easter bunny
Scarry
Video
Elementary School
kids
Terrified
Funny
costume
Surprise