[Video] Alex Rodriguez Consoles Jennifer Lopez After Live Show Misstep

Even stars need a little pep talk sometimes, and luckily for Jennifer Lopez, she’s engaged to a former athlete with plenty of experience in encouraging teammates. After a show in Las Vegas, Lopez was consoled by fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, when she became despondent over missed dance steps. The interaction was captured in a video diary coinciding with Jennifer Lopez’s tour.

Video of It&#039;s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One

Jennifer Lopez is currently on her ‘its My Party’ tour, and after a recent show in Las Vegas didn’t go as she wanted, the singer felt discouraged and began to break down. Luckily, Alex Rodriguez was there to pick her back up, as he can be heard encouraging her after the show. “It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it! And you showed that you're a champion, baby. [You were> down and you still came back up and had the best show so far,” said Rodriguez.

If your man don’t hype you up like A-Rod does to J-Lo then just throw the whole man away. — Skip (@Grassroller) July 6, 2019

Remember, @JLo , you will always be wonderful to us all, because we love you very much and we will always support you.❤️ I don’t know what more I can say ... this woman surprises me every day. I still have tears in my eyes.-- @AROD pic.twitter.com/sqp2w99esG — Patricia-- (@xjloxqueen_13) July 6, 2019

@AROD is the absolute perfect match for @jlo they make my heart so happy! She deserves him! She gives her heart and soul to all she does and finally found her soulmate! Jen you are so frickin loved! You are the best entertainer in the world, don’t EVER DOUBT YOURSELF!!! ------ — Dallas Albury (@Dallas_Albury) July 7, 2019

Fans were quick to show their love for the power couple, as many were happy to see J-Lo’s fiancé come to her side when she was down. Later in the video, Lopez admits she fell ill before the show but still performed. All this comes just days after rumors of tension between the two was reported. If this video is any indication, it seems the couple will be just fine.

Via Fox News