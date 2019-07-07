Alex_Rodriguez_Jennifer_Lopez

[Video] Alex Rodriguez Consoles Jennifer Lopez After Live Show Misstep

The Touching Moment Was Captured For Lopez’s Concert Video Diary

July 7, 2019
Even stars need a little pep talk sometimes, and luckily for Jennifer Lopez, she’s engaged to a former athlete with plenty of experience in encouraging teammates. After a show in Las Vegas, Lopez was consoled by fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, when she became despondent over missed dance steps. The interaction was captured in a video diary coinciding with Jennifer Lopez’s tour.

Jennifer Lopez is currently on her ‘its My Party’ tour, and after a recent show in Las Vegas didn’t go as she wanted, the singer felt discouraged and began to break down. Luckily, Alex Rodriguez was there to pick her back up, as he can be heard encouraging her after the show. “It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it! And you showed that you're a champion, baby. [You were> down and you still came back up and had the best show so far,” said Rodriguez.

Fans were quick to show their love for the power couple, as many were happy to see J-Lo’s fiancé come to her side when she was down. Later in the video, Lopez admits she fell ill before the show but still performed. All this comes just days after rumors of tension between the two was reported. If this video is any indication, it seems the couple will be just fine.

