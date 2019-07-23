Van With $140 Million Of Meth Accidentally Slams Into Police Car

Those crazy criminals. This is like a scene out of Breaking Bad!

As you can see in the security camera footage below, a white van crashed into the front of a police car outside of a police station. The van was pulled over about an hour later: less than 10-minutes away from where the accident occured. Authorities apparently discovered $140 million of amphetamines (stashed in moving boxes) in the back of the van!

This all happened in Sydney, Australia where their government reports the country has a growing meth problem.

Video of Breaking Bad: Aussie drives crystal meth van into police car

Source: AFP/MSN

