Van With $140 Million Of Meth Accidentally Slams Into Police Car
And they did it IN FRONT OF THE POLICE STATION.
July 23, 2019
Those crazy criminals. This is like a scene out of Breaking Bad!
As you can see in the security camera footage below, a white van crashed into the front of a police car outside of a police station. The van was pulled over about an hour later: less than 10-minutes away from where the accident occured. Authorities apparently discovered $140 million of amphetamines (stashed in moving boxes) in the back of the van!
This all happened in Sydney, Australia where their government reports the country has a growing meth problem.
