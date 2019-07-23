Van With $140 Million Of Meth Accidentally Slams Into Police Car

And they did it IN FRONT OF THE POLICE STATION.

July 23, 2019
Those crazy criminals.  This is like a scene out of Breaking Bad!

As you can see in the security camera footage below, a white van crashed into the front of a police car outside of a police station.  The van was pulled over about an hour later: less than 10-minutes away from where the accident occured.  Authorities apparently discovered $140 million of amphetamines (stashed in moving boxes) in the back of the van!

This all happened in Sydney, Australia where their government reports the country has a growing meth problem.

Source: AFP/MSN

