U.S. Embassy In Australia Apologizes For Sending Photo Of A Cat Dressed As Cookie Monster

Update: it was actually the Department of State that sent out the picture.

The U.S. Embassy in Canberra, Australia has apologized for the Department of State who accidentally sent out a test email featuring a photo of a cat dressed as Cookie Monster instead of a meeting invite.

The photo titled "cat pajama-jam", was sent within an email titled "meeting," as a fake meeting invitation by the Department of State to anyone on the mailing list. Described as a "training error," the U.S. Embassy thought it was pretty funny. "Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this 'cat pajama-jam' party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise," U.S. Mission to Australia public affairs counsellor Gavin Sundwall wrote.

"It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform."

The US embassy in Australia accidentally sent out a cat photo instead of a meeting invite. https://t.co/NOHLA8RbjJ pic.twitter.com/NfqebepiIE — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) October 15, 2018

-story via mashable.com