You Can Get Paid To Eat Avocados For 6 Months

If you get excited every time avocados go on sale at the grocery store, then you’re in luck.

Loma Linda University in southern California is looking for 250 avocado lovers to participate in a research study. LLU will pay you to eat either a large or small amount of avocados to help prove if avocados help with abdominal fat loss or not.

There are a few qualifications though in order for you to participate in the study. You must be 25 years of age or older. Be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period. All men must measure at least 40 inches around the waist and women must measure at least 35 inches around the waist.

At the end of the six-month study, all participants will receive $300. Sounds like an easy way to make some money.

Via: NBC DFW