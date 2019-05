Recently Tim Westwood released something unexpected and unheard for a long time.

Unreleased freestyle audio from Eminem and Proof that was originally recorded 20 years ago.

It aired on the "New York Live" show with Westwood and Marley Marl back in 1999. Which was also about the same time Eminem was promoting his Slim Shady LP.

Warning: audio does contain strong language.

Video of Eminem & Proof freestyle rare NEVER HEARD BEFORE! Just released. (Animated Video) Westwood

-story via highsnobiety.com