Get A Look Inside Metallica’s ‘…And Justice For All’ Box Set

Welcome back to the latest installment of “We’re Literally Giving Our Entire Paychecks To Metallica.” This week, the band has shared an unboxing video for their upcoming …And Justice For All deluxe box set.

The band’s own Kirk Hammett revels in nostalgia while unpacking the box set. The set is a collector’s dream and includes a tour laminate with an old setlist on the back, 11 CDs and four DVDs with unreleased content, an 120-page hardcover book and a ton more.

“Made on the Metallica press. Yes, we have our own vinyl press,” notes Hammett. Talk about quality control!

A variety of …And Justice For All remaster packages are available for pre-order here with a release date of November 2.

Watch the memories come flooding back in the full unboxing video: