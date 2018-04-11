U2's Giant 'Claw Stage' has Found a New Home

It's been almost 10 years since U2 embarked on their 360 tour.

It was the tour that featured a giant 165 foot, four legged concert stage that looked like a claw. Now one of the three claw stages built for the tour, will have a permanent home in Utah.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, in Draper, Utah announced that they will bring The Claw back to life with as part of their new expansion. Founder & CEO Brent Anderson told Pitchfork, “This landmark will shine a light on our mission to inspire people to explore, discover, and learn about Earth’s diverse ecosystem"

The Claw will serve as an event space for concerts and corporate events according to the LLPA's website they state that The Claw will serve as "An iconic structure that will serve as a majestic symbol of science exploration, learning, and conservation."

Check out the picture below of what the aquariums new addition will look like.

Via: NME