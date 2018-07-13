2 Rescue Seals Make Their Texas Debut

Two seals that were rescued in California some time ago were considered to injured to be released back into the wild.

The seals Tomato and Ravioli were rescued separately and will now make their Texas Debut in Galveston at the Moody Gardens.

The North coast Marine Mammal Center in Crescent City, California cared for the one-year-old seals during their recovery. According to the Fort Worth Star-telegram the two were transported earlier this year to the lone star state.

Officials say Tomato is believed to have been attacked by a dog and was left blind in one eye. Ravioli is said to have a neurological and balance problems from an ear-related disorder.

If you’re going to Galveston this summer be sure to stop by the Moody Gardens, and say hi to Tomato and Ravioli.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram