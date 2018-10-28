Powerball $750 Million Prize Goes To Two Winners In Iowa And New York

As if there wasn’t enough lottery disappointment in the last week, Saturday night two more winning numbers were drawn. While not quite the $1.6 billion prize, the $750 million Powerball winnings were the fourth largest in US history.

The winning numbers were drawn in Iowa and New York. There has been nothing reported yet on the exact locations of the winning tickets. While the states where the tickets were sold have been reported on, the winners are yet to come forward publicly.

Powerball, different from the Mega Million which was drawn on Tuesday has players select five numbers and a Powerball number. The winning numbers for this latest drawing were 8, 12, 13 19 and 27 and a Powerball 4.

This comes just four days after a winning ticket in South Carolina was sold for the $1.537 billion Mega Million. While a single winner was drawn for that lottery, the Powerball this time will be split between two winners. While no winners from either lottery came from Texas, it didn’t stop residents from all over the state from buying up tickets.

The odds of winning the Powerball is one in 292.2 million, yet many flocked to buy tickets on the heels of the Mega Million prize, which was the second largest in US history. Powerball is played in 44 states across the country, along with Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Via Business Insider