Inmates Breakout Of Jail By Hiding In Trash Cans

Police in Louisville, Kentucky are currently looking for two inmates who escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections Facility Saturday evening.

According to a statement from the jail, the two inmates Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt were minimum security inmates that worked in the kitchen. The two made their daring breakout by hiding in the trashcan. The food waste trashcan was then taken outside the facility for disposal.

A witness saw the men escape and notified a corrections officer. Arrest warrants have been issued for both men, as of Sunday, neither man has been found.

