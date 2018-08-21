Whataburger & Pluckers Responded To A Tweet About Collaborating Together

When two Texas brands combine forces, you get one crazy awesome idea that just might work.

Twitter user @Ob36 proposed a very unique combination of Texas restaurants. What if Pluckers Wing Bar sold their dipping sauce at Whataburger, and Whataburger sold their hamburgers at Pluckers.

A burger created by @Whataburger sold at @Pluckers / a dipping sauce created by @Pluckers sold at @Whataburger — DJ0813 (@Ob36) August 14, 2018

Soon after the tweet went out into the world Pluckers responded by asking Whataburger what they thought of the combination, and they didn’t say no.

that's a kyrie level crossover — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 15, 2018

Don’t hold your breath though, there’s been no word if this crazy combo will happen or not. Pluckers responce has gotten close to a thousand retweets and has people talking. What do you think? Should Pluckers sell Whataburger burgers and Whataburger have Pluckers dipping sauce?

Via: Austin360