Whataburger Drive Thru

Credit: Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

Whataburger & Pluckers Responded To A Tweet About Collaborating Together

August 21, 2018
Categories: 
Food
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

When two Texas brands combine forces, you get one crazy awesome idea that just might work.

Twitter user @Ob36 proposed a very unique combination of Texas restaurants. What if Pluckers Wing Bar sold their dipping sauce at Whataburger, and Whataburger sold their hamburgers at Pluckers.

Soon after the tweet went out into the world Pluckers responded by asking Whataburger what they thought of the combination, and they didn’t say no.  

Don’t hold your breath though, there’s been no word if this crazy combo will happen or not. Pluckers responce has gotten close to a thousand retweets and has people talking. What do you think? Should Pluckers sell Whataburger burgers and Whataburger have Pluckers dipping sauce?

Via: Austin360

Tags: 
whataburger
Pluckers
burgers
Dipping Sauce
Wings
Texas
Twitter