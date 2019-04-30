Chris Evans

Anthony Harvey / Stringer

Twitter User Creates Super Cut Of Captain America's Hits Set To 'Old Town Road'

April 30, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Most of us are still reeling from the aftermath of 'Avengers: Endgame', but one Twitter user found a perfect way to handle her sadness now that the movie is over.  

This super cut of Captain America kicking butt from all the previous movies set to ''Old Town Road'' is pretty amazing.  

Check it out.

 

-story via barstoolsports.com 

Tags: 
Chris Evans
captain america
avengers
Endgame
marvel
movies
superhero
Twitter
Video
2019