Girls texting on phone

Credit: Getty Images-Gareth Cattermole

Twitter’s Newest Trend? Texting the “Number Neighbor”

Texting the exact number one digit off

August 2, 2019

Has there been a time people called or text the wrong number? Of course, they either mistake the number by one digit or have it wrong all together. 

Never did the universe think individuals would intentionally text the wrong number or a number similar to theirs.  Welcome to the new age.  This is the new fad that hit twitter!

Savvy texter’s are texting their “Neighbor Number” a number just like there’s, with a difference in a digit from their own. It is the same number, except for the last digit it is either a digit up or down from their own.

The guy that started this trend is Ryan

 

Here are some of the funniest responses to those who jumped on the bandwagon and texted their "Neighbor Number".

 

 

Is anyone else willing to text their “number neighbor”?  Or is this plain weird?

Source:  Buzzfeed

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Twitter
Trending
Text
Number
Neighbor

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes