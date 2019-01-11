Remember Ross & Rachel's Baby From Friends? She's Actually Twins & 16-Years-Old!

What! No way! It's been 16 years since Ross and Rachel had a baby!!!

We know, we know, it's hard to believe, but little baby Emma from Friends is 16-years-old! Not only that, but she's actually twins! Let that sink in for a bit.

Ok, now that you've had time to deal with the idea...here's what Noelle and Cali Sheldon look like now.

The one where Emma got cloned A post shared by Noelle Sheldon (@noelle.sheldon) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

That is so fetch! A post shared by Noelle Sheldon (@noelle.sheldon) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

By the way, these two also have a new movie coming out. They both landed a part in Jordan Peele's new horror film, Us.