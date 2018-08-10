twins

ID 67693098 © Gpointstudio | Dreamstime.com

Twin Sisters Marry Twin Brothers At Twin Festival

August 10, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Each year on the first weekend in August, in Twinsburg, OH, is the Twins Day Festival.  The turn out is huge each year, and this years festival was just a little bit more special.

  

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane married twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers while at the festival making a childhood dream of theirs come true.  Oh and apparently they all plan on living in the same house together! 

 

“It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us,” Briana (who married Jeremy) said.  “Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves.”

Her sister Brittany continued saying, “We knew that the chances were incredibly scarce. The stars had to align for our dreams to come true. I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams.”   

-source via barstoolsports.com

 

 

Tags: 
Twins
marriage
festival
Wedding
sisters
Brothers
2018
August