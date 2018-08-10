Twin Sisters Marry Twin Brothers At Twin Festival

Each year on the first weekend in August, in Twinsburg, OH, is the Twins Day Festival. The turn out is huge each year, and this years festival was just a little bit more special.

Twins Days Festival is here, it's the largest annual gathering of twins in the world. This year, an identical set of twins will marry another identical set of twins in a double wedding ceremony #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/4T53q9JanN — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) August 4, 2018

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane married twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers while at the festival making a childhood dream of theirs come true. Oh and apparently they all plan on living in the same house together!

You’re either going to adore this story, or you’re going to hurl. Identical twin sisters married identical twin brothers in Ohio. One more thing, they’re all going to live in the same house together. pic.twitter.com/XDAfOmf142 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 5, 2018

“It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us,” Briana (who married Jeremy) said. “Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves.”

Her sister Brittany continued saying, “We knew that the chances were incredibly scarce. The stars had to align for our dreams to come true. I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams.”

“When we have children, my and Josh’s children will be genetic siblings to Briana and Jeremy’s children,” Brittany says. “Even though they’re cousins, they’re technically genetic siblings.”



Trying to wrap my brain around this! Interesting! https://t.co/kf0eTnWcNr — Nikki Webb (@nikkiwebbpsg) August 5, 2018

-source via barstoolsports.com