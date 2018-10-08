Twenty-One Pilots Parody A Star Is Born Poster

Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lady Gaga and Bradley Coopers A Star Is Born opened in theaters with $41 million over the weekend and even released a soundtrack that’s rising on the charts. 

Twenty-One Pilots also dropped their new album Trench over the weekend. The two are now battling it out for the top spot on the charts, and what better way to help promote your album than with a parody of some sorts? 

Twenty-One Pilots made a spoof poster of A Star Is Born to help promote their album. The poster features Tyler Joseph, and Josh Dun posing just like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with the title “A Trench Is Born.” 

Check it out below.

Via: NME 

