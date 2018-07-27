The No. 4 Best Burger In America Is Here In North Texas

We’re quite known for our BBQ in Texas and also our food in general.

TripAdvisor has compiled a list of the top 10 burger restaurants in America based on the millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners. No. 4 on the list is Grumps Burgers in Granbury, Texas. Grumps has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Trip Advisor.

The burger that stands out is their signature Queso Burger, topped with queso, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. TripAdvisor says "This is the best burger we have eaten, and not just in Granbury. We love the crispy bun, fresh toppings, and meat."

Do you believe TripAdvisor or do you need to try this burger for yourself?

Via: NBC DFW