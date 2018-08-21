Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce Their 20th-Anniversary Tour

Has it only been 20 years since The Ghost of Christmas Eve premiered?

This winter The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will hit the road again for their 20th-anniversary tour.

The tour begins on November 14th in Green Bay and Council Bluffs and will end on December 30th in Milwaukee and Cleveland.

TSO's music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli, tells USA TODAY that we’ll see a new stage design and hear some new songs for the 20th-anniversary tour. "Expect new production, new songs and a new take on what's become a tradition for so many people nationwide. There are a lot of people who come back year after year, and they expect to see the stories they’ve grown so attached to, and, not to disappoint them, we keep the familiarity intact.”

Tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra will go on sale to the public on September 14th.

Check out the dates below for when TSO comes to Texas.

Dec. 20 – Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center

Dec. 21 – Houston, Toyota Center

Dec. 22 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Dec. 23 – San Antonio, AT&T Center