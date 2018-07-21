Godzilla

New Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Trailer Is Here To Wreak Havoc Across Earth

July 21, 2018
It’s been a while since we last saw Godzilla on the big screen.

It will be a little bit longer before we see everyone’s favorite giant lizard again. While we wait patiently, the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has finally debuted.

The new trailer gives us our first look at three new monsters, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will make it’s way to theaters on May 31st, 2019. Check out the trailer below.

