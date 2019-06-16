Toy Story 4, Drive In Movie Theater, Screening, Outdoors, Dusk, The Capri Drive In, 2019

(Photo by Al Lassen/For the Enquirer)

"Toy Story 4" Will Be The First Pixar Movie In 23 Years Without An Animated Short

June 16, 2019
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Movies & TV
Shows

A staple of all Pixar movies over the last two decades has been the animated short that plays before the actual film.

In 1998, Pixar blew the world's mind with their excellent short Geri's Game, following an elderly man playing chess against himself in a park, which would air before showings of A Bug's Life.

Geri's Game really set the precedent for what Pixar could really do, and the short even won an Academy Award.

However, for the first time in 23 years, Pixar will debut a movie without an animated short accompanying it.  And unfortunately, this film will be a big one.

Toy Story 4 will be the first movie in over two decades without a short.  It will become the first movie since the original Toy Story, which debuted in 1995, to play without an animated short preceding it. 

No word why the producers nor the studio decided against the animated short, though Pixar has been releasing more short films independently, away from feature pictures.  Although, the studio did receive some criticism for Olaf's Frozen Adventure, the short that played before screenings of Coco, particularly for its length, which clocked in at 21 minutes.

Toy Story 4 will be released into theaters this Thursday, June 20.

Via Slate 

 

Tags: 
pixar
Disney
Toy Story 4
movies
Film
Animated Short
Premiere
woody
Buzz

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes