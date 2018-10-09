This Town Will Fine Kids Over The Age Of 12 For Trick-Or-Treating

How old were you when you stopped trick or treating?

If you were over 12-years-old you could have been given a fine in this town. Chesapeake, Virginia has a city ordinance that could lead to a $100 fine or up to 6 months in jail. Yes, you could go to jail for trick or treating.

“If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.”

There’s also an ordinance the prohibits anyone form trick or treating after 8 PM, anyone caught engaging in the activity could face a fine up to $100 or 30 days in jail.

Just about any child in middle school or high school is ineligible to go trick or treating in Chesapeake, Virginia. Who would ever think that trick or treating could lead to jail time?

Via: CBS DFW