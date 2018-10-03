Top Haunted Houses In DFW This Halloween Season
October 3, 2018
Halloween season is officially underway and that means you might be excited to visit that pumpkin patch or come up with the coolest costume idea!
However, for some of us, it means getting a thrill and getting spooked inside a haunted house.
But which one to visit from the many houses out there?? 100.3 Jack-fm is here to help!
Here's our list of the TOP FIVE HAUNTED HOUSES across DFW this Halloween season:
1. Dan’s Haunted House - Lake Dallas, TX
- OPENS: Friday October 5th through October 27th
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm to 11 pm
- LOCATION: 501 E. Swisher Rd. Lake Dallas, TX 76065
- TICKETS $20
2. Dark Hour Haunted House, Plano
- OPENS: September 21st through October 31st
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 7 pm to midnight; Sundays 7 pm to 10 pm
- LOCATION: 701 Taylor Dr. Plano, TX 75074
- TICKETS $32- $71
3. Hangman’s House of Horrors - Fort Worth, TX
- OPENS: September 21st through November 3rd
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm to midnight; Halloween week starting Tues Oct 30th 8 pm to 10 pm
- LOCATION: 4400 Blue Mound Rd. Ft. Worth, TX
- TICKETS $29- $59
4. J & F House of Terror, Garland
- OPENS: Friday October 5th through November 3rd
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8:30 pm to midnight
- LOCATION: 1855 Wall Street Suite B Garland, Texas 75041
- TICKETS $20, 2 for $38, 4 for $75
5. The Parker House Haunted Attraction
- OPENS: Friday September 28th through October 31st
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 pm to midnight
- LOCATION: 8550 West University Dr. Denton, Tx 76207
- TICKETS $25 - $40 (cash only at ticket booth)