Top Gun 2 Delayed, Won’t Hit Theaters Till 2020

Hope you didn't feel the need to see Top Gun 2 next year.

Paramount Studios announced last week that the sequel, Maverick: Top Gun would be delayed. The movie was originally supposed to be in theaters by July 2019 and has now been pushed back to 2020.

Production has halted and will pick up some time in September. According to the studio, the time off is giving the producers a chance to work out how they are going to shoot the flight sequences with new planes and new technology.

If this means we get to see Tom Cruise in some awesome flight scenes later, then waiting will totally be worth it.

Via: USA Today