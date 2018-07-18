Hatch's Top 10 Most Depressing Songs
Don't let it get you down...this is all for fun!
So after randomly hearing a sad/depressing song the other night (#6 on the list, by the way!), I decided to survey what people believe to be the most depressing song of all time. To say the least, it was a thorough and calculated study (OK: I asked my friends on Facebook!), and I received some heartfelt and thoughtful answers (until the "Honorable Mention": which cracked me up!).
Please keep in mind this is simply a group building/community activity: I do not suggest listening to all of these songs in-a row...you'll probably end up in a fetal position, crying in a corner. In other words, you won't hear these on JT's "Nine @ 9": because we want you to have an UPBEAT workday!
Here's the list:
10) George Jones “He Stopped Loving Her Today”
9) A Great Big World “Say Something”
8) Johnny Cash “Hurt”
7) Terry Jacks “Seasons In The Sun”
6) Eric Carmen “All By Myself”
5) R.E.M. “Everybody Hurts”
4) Harry Chapin “Cats In The Cradle”
3) Bonnie Raitt “I Can’t Make You Love Me”
2) The Beatles “Yesterday”
1) Eric Clapton “Tears In Heaven”
HONORABLE MENTION: Aqua “Barbie Girl”
Posted by Hatch