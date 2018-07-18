Hatch's Top 10 Most Depressing Songs

So after randomly hearing a sad/depressing song the other night (#6 on the list, by the way!), I decided to survey what people believe to be the most depressing song of all time. To say the least, it was a thorough and calculated study (OK: I asked my friends on Facebook!), and I received some heartfelt and thoughtful answers (until the "Honorable Mention": which cracked me up!).

Please keep in mind this is simply a group building/community activity: I do not suggest listening to all of these songs in-a row...you'll probably end up in a fetal position, crying in a corner. In other words, you won't hear these on JT's "Nine @ 9": because we want you to have an UPBEAT workday!

Here's the list:

10) George Jones “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Video of George Jones - He Stopped Loving Her Today

9) A Great Big World “Say Something”

Video of A Great Big World, Christina Aguilera - Say Something

8) Johnny Cash “Hurt”

Video of Johnny Cash - Hurt (Official Video) HD

7) Terry Jacks “Seasons In The Sun”

Video of Seasons In The Sun - Terry Jacks 1974

6) Eric Carmen “All By Myself”

Video of All By Myself by Eric Carmen

5) R.E.M. “Everybody Hurts”

Video of R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts (Official Music Video)

4) Harry Chapin “Cats In The Cradle”

Video of Cats In The Cradle-Harry Chapin

3) Bonnie Raitt “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

Video of Bonnie Raitt - I Can&#039;t Make You Love Me

2) The Beatles “Yesterday”

Video of The Beatles - Yesterday

1) Eric Clapton “Tears In Heaven”

Video of Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven (Official Video)

HONORABLE MENTION: Aqua “Barbie Girl”

Video of Aqua - Barbie Girl

