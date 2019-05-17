Tom Morello, Scott Ian And Others Shred The 'Game Of Thrones' Theme Song In Honor Of The Series Finale
May 17, 2019
Everyone knows the conclusion to one of television's most epic series is this Sunday night. And while many fans haven't been entirely happy with season 8 of ''Game of Thrones'', that didn't stop these rock gods.
In honor of the series finale, Tom Morello along with Scott Ian and others, got together for a jam session and absolutely shred the show's theme song.
Check out the video below!
-story via syfy.com