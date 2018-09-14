Actor Tom Hardy Has Been Working On A Rap Album

Are you ready for Tom Hardy to drop his first official single?

Apparently, the 40-year-old actor known for his roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road, has been working on a rap, hip-hop and grime album. This would be Hardy’s first album; a mixtape he recorded twenty years ago under the stage name Tommy No1 leaked online earlier this year.

A source tells The Sun, that Tom has always had a huge passion for rapping since he was a boy. Hardy's been busy working with music producer Sam Williams, to put a selection of songs together for a full-length album.

Big labels such as Warner Bros. Records have shown interest, though Tom is a bit hesitant about releasing his music to the world.

Would you listen to Tom Hardy’s rap album?