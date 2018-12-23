Tom Hanks Surprises Fans At In-N-Out Burger By Taking Selfies, Signing Autographs, And Buying Everyone's Lunch

Tom Hanks is a man of the people, and knows how to put a smile on people’s faces. Usually the actor is doing so in movies, or appearances, but on Friday he did so by giving back in an unexpected way. Hanks lived up to his good guy reputation when he stopped by an In-N-Out Burger, and decided to buy meals for the other customers.

Look who visited Fontana In N Out! Woody himself, Tom Hanks, and he bought lunch for everyone! Nice! pic.twitter.com/LcNGr9S7X0 — Oak Park Elementary (@FUSD_OakPark) December 22, 2018

Tom Hanks got in the holiday spirit this weekend when he stopped by an In-N-Out Burger in Fontana, California. The actor decided to treat a number of customers to lunch, buying meals for those waiting on the drive through line, along with some in the restaurant. The 62 year-old actor was with his wife, Rita Wilson, dining inside and taking pictures with customers.

One Facebook user posted a video of Tom Hanks standing in the drive through line at the window, paying for a number of meals. Hanks pays for the meals, before retreating back to his car in the neighboring parking lot. Other social media users posted photos of the star dining inside.

According to customers that were there, Tom Hanks was happy to take pictures and sign autographs for the other customers. One customer said, “Tom signed In-N-Out hats and took pictures with everyone. He was genuinely nice, laughing, talking with everyone and taking selfies.” Living up to his reputation, Hanks clearly made everyone in the restaurant feel special on Friday. The customer added, “He wished us a Merry Christmas on his way out.”

It is unknown why Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson were in Fontana, California. The city is 50 miles east of Los Angeles, and on the way to popular vacation spots, Palm Springs and Joshua Tree. However, celebrity sightings are rare in the city. After his visit, the city of Fontana tweeted at Hanks, asking the star to please visit again. Luckily for the In-N-Out customers that day, they got to catch a rare sighting of a genuinely nice star.

Via E!