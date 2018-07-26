Tom Cruise Trained In Grand Prairie For The Mission Impossible Helicopter Scene

Tom Cruise keeps pushing the action in every movie he does.

His latest movie Mission Impossible: Fallout features not one, but three crazy action sequences. The big one being the helicopter chase in the third act of the film.

According to WFAA, Cruise spent some time training for the crazy stunt at Airbus Helicopters in Grand Prairie.

Cruise is very adamant about doing all of his own stunts and insisted on flying the helicopter himself. CEO of Airbus Helicopters Chris Emerson, says that Tom received his helicopter license and trained in their simulator. “He’s just one of 2,000 students that we train every year—and we’re excited that we were able to afford that opportunity.”

The Helicopter Cruise used in the movie is actually sitting in Grand Prairie right now. Airbus had to remodify the helicopter to accommodate the cameras that were placed in the front.

Chris Emerson Told WFAA “No one else is in the cockpit, in fact, we even had to modify the panels so that there was no obstructed view of him piloting the aircraft.” Paramount Pictures wanted to show that it really was just Tom piloting the aircraft.

You can see Tom Cruise perform the insane stunt when Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters on July 27th.