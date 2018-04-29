Today Is The Tenth Anniversary Of Bruno Mars Being Excited To See Pete Wentz

Ten years ago today, a photo was taken that would forever change the music industry as it was known.

Not really, but it's still pretty interesting to look back at today.

Today is the tenth anniversary of a photo taken of Bruno Mars excited and surprised to see Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz as they passed each other on the streets of California.

happy 10 years to the bruno mars being excited to see pete wentz picture pic.twitter.com/ErXxWbyLUI — jordy (@lapslive) April 29, 2018

Mars was two years away from releasing his debut album, and Wentz was just months away from the release of Folie à Deux, Fall Out Boy's fourth album. In 2016, Wentz commented on the picture telling New York magazine, "What an odd picture. I think specifically because it's dated but also how it almost seems posed due to everyone's faces and demeanor. I'm a big Bruno fan and have been since he sang 'Billionaire' with Travie [McCoy> ... he's such a monster in the best possible way."

Happy Anniversary, picture of Bruno Mars excited to see Pete Wentz!

Via Alternative Press